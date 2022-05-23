British flags will drape over the heads of party-goers as the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne.

The supermarket’s Jubilee Street Party Fund will see it give away a series of £500 vouchers to help communities celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ten winners will be able to use the vouchers to purchase food, drinks and decorations from Aldi’s Jubilee-inspired range, such as its Eton Mess Gin Liqueur and light-up, shimmering Strawberry and Mint Gin Liqueur, Specially Selected English Sparkling wines, Jubilee IPAs and Jubilee gourmet popcorn.

Aldi’s Facebook page is hosting the competition, with entrants asked to tag their local community Facebook group or a neighbour to be in with a chance of winning the competition.

Entries are open from now until 8am on Thursday May 26 and T&Cs apply. Winners will be contacted on Friday, May 27 to allow plenty of time for them to stock up on all their street party products.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Winners of our Jubilee Street Party Fund will be given vouchers to buy all they need to celebrate this momentous occasion with their neighbours and local communities, and we encourage the streets, roads, avenues and drives of Northumberland to put their nominations forward.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to organise their own events and street parties and look forward to seeing how the lucky winners of our competition decide to mark the big day.”