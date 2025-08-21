Age UK Northumberland is thrilled to announce its first ever charity murder mystery night.

Taking place on Friday, October 3 at the stunning Linden Hall Hotel near Morpeth, the event titled ‘Murder Without a Clue’ promises guests a night of suspense, laughter, and entertainment in aid of a vital cause.

Inspired by the classic Cluedo game, the event will feature professional actors guiding guests twists, turns, and surprises along the way.

Guests will also enjoy a welcome drink, a three-course dinner, a raffle and disco.

The event will raise essential funds to support Age UK Northumberland’s charitable work, which helps older people across the county live independently, access advice, and combat loneliness through social activities and companionship.

Amy Whyte, chief executive at Age UK Northumberland said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring this unique event to life. Not only will it be a fantastic night out in a beautiful setting, but every ticket sold will help us continue supporting older people across our communities.”