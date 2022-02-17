Katie Markham performing Adele's songs on tour.

Katie Markham – chosen by Adele herself – will be performing at the Phoenix Theatre on Saturday, February 26.

Now in its fifth year, the concert production Someone Like You-The Adele Songbook recreates the songs from Adele’s albums, ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’, and her latest album named ‘30’.

Organisers described Adele as “one of our generations’ finest singer-songwriters”.

Having been singing and dancing since she was six-years-old, Katie trained at Joyce Mason School of Dance and Kimberley School of Dance in Scunthorpe.

Singing remained in the background for a while due to her passion for dance but when Katie started winning singing talent contests at aged 15, she started to focus on her vocal skills and career.

Katie continued to appear in various theatre and musical productions as well as festivals across the UK.

In 2013 she was approached to enter X-Factor and got to the last seven finalists, narrowly missing out on the judges’ houses stage.

Katie emerged from the X-Factor experience with an increased amount of confidence in her vocal ability. Not long afterwards, her agent entered her for a showcase as Adele.

In 2015, Katie was approached by producers of Adele Live at the BBC to appear on the show as part of an Adele tribute feature. Adele selected all the tributes herself and was said to be impressed with Katie’s audition video. She was selected as one of eight Adele performers to begin the BBC show and performed alongside the pop star as part of the piece.

Katie said: “I’m over the moon about Adele’s new album, it’s an incredible listen and I cannot wait to perform her new songs

"There is a real beauty to Adele’s music. I think that’s why it appeals to so many people, she lays raw emotions out for all the world to see”

She added: “People can relate to her happiness, pain, sorrow, heartache and healing process”

The show Someone Like You has had relative success in countries across the world from Ireland to Canada and has played at some of the most prestigious venues across the UK.