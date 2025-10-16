Mayoral funding of more than £360,000 has been awarded to 11 projects across the North East.

Wooler museum and distillery Ad Gefrin has been granted £40,000 to develop its Anglo-Saxon ‘Gaderung’ (gathering).

Artisans, makers, bakers, chefs, creatives, musicians and storytellers recently gathered for a successful modern-day harvest festival and the aim is to develop this for a follow-up festive event.

From November 11, activities will build towards the major Yule Gaderung celebration on the weekend of November 28-30.

Dr Chris Ferguson, director of Museum & Experience at Ad Gefrin, said: “This expanded festive programme centred on the Gaderung lies at the heart of the Anglo-Saxon season of Yule – a festival of light, reflection and mid-winter feasting deeply rooted in Northumbrian heritage and a celebration of ancient seasons and traditions.

“The ambition is that together the summer and winter Gaderungs lay the foundations for biannual signature festivals in Northumberland resonating with both regional pride and visitors seeking authentic experiences.”

The Mayor’s Events and Festivals Fund supports diverse trailblazing programmes, rooted in the region’s culture.

Elsewhere, Northumberland Football Association receives £23,085 to deliver a three-day Female Football Big Weekend, incorporating International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness said: “I’m developing a thriving creative economy in the North East, and with this funding, we’re fuelling our energetic creatives, and giving them the tools to create real impact.

“This region has it all - we’ve got amazing venues and museums, great festivals, hotels and restaurants, and a heritage to be proud of. The funding these programmes will receive will help us celebrate our culture.”