Abba fans flock to Alnwick Castle for outdoor cinema

By Ian Smith
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:49 BST
Abba fans, many in fancy dress, flocked to Alnwick Castle to enjoy an outdoor cinema event.

Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia Here We Go Again were shown on a huge open-air screen.

A disco and singalong to Abba’s greatest hits was also enjoyed alongside street food and a bar.

A long weekend of outdoor cinema also included screenings of The Greatest Showman, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone and Pretty Woman.

Abba fans loving Mamma Mia at Alnwick Castle.

Abba fans loving Mamma Mia at Alnwick Castle.

Dancing queens.

Dancing queens.

Dancing the night away.

Dancing the night away.

All set for a singalong.

All set for a singalong.

