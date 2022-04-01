A Sketch for Sammy is returning after two-year break

Winning writer Kevin Wilkinson being presented with his award for his winning sketch ‘Clink’ on-stage at the 2016 Sunday for Sammy show. (John Millard Photography)

After a two-year break, Sunday for Sammy has announced the return of A Sketch for Sammy.

New comedy writers are invited to submit a sketch of no more than five minutes duration, to be reviewed by top Tyneside comedian and writer Jason Cook and a short-list of six sketches created.

The short-listed writers will all receive mentoring sessions with Jason to help them polish the scripts.

The six sketches will be performed by a professional cast at the Sketch for Sammy final in front of a live audience at the Exchange in North Shields on Sunday, May 15.

The show will be compered by Steffen Peddie and features other top local comedians in addition to the sketches.

The winning sketch will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and the successful writer will be presented with the ‘2022 Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais Comedy Award’.

Writers need to submit their scripts to [email protected] by Sunday, April 17.

Sunday for Sammy Trustee Jason Cook said: “One of the most difficult challenges for a novice comedy writer is getting your work performed.

"A Sketch for Sammy gives the opportunity for new writers to see their work brought to life by an experienced cast in front of an enthusiastic audience.

"This can be truly inspirational and a right laugh.”