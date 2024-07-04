A piper from the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band.

There is a packed programme to enjoy at the 2024 staging of the Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

A weekend of lively music will take place between July 12 and 14 with performances from the likes of The Wilsons, Riever Divas, Niamh Farrell, Di Henderson, Chris Stout and Finlay MacDonald, and KAN, which will be complemented by talent from within the local community.

There will be something for all ages as other attractions include Rothbury’s own Highland Pipe Band, a storyteller, pub sessions and dancers.

Established since the 1970s, the festival is not only one of the longest running, it is also among the few that still provides competitions where children and adults, novices and skilled performers alike, can measure themselves against fellow music enthusiasts.

There is even a ‘try-out’ session for the Northumbrian Pipes – just drop in, no experience required.