The Royal Northern Sinfonia will kick off the season of classical chamber music concerts in Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Northern Sinfonia will bring eight of their string players to play Mendelssohn’s String Octet and Shostakovich’s Two Pieces for String Octet, as well as works by Bach and Hadyn.

Mike Alexander, the chairman of Alnwick Music Society, said: “We are fortunate in having the UK’s only full-time chamber orchestra based in our region and we are delighted to welcome the Royal Northern Sinfonia Strings for the first concert in our new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our second concert in October will include a new arrangement of Elgar’s Cello Concerto and Schubert’s String Quintet, and these two concerts are just the start of a season that runs from September 2024 to May 2025.”

The Royal Northern Sinfonia's players.

You can become a member for the whole season to save buying individual tickets. Brochures are available from Alnwick Playhouse, libraries and information centres, as well as churches and cafes throughout north Northumberland. Full details of the season are also on the Alnwick Music Society website at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk.

Mike added: “We have planned a season with great music played by superb musicians. We also offer a wide range of performers. As well as a string octet and a string sextet in our first two concerts we have solo piano, a violin and piano duo, a flute, cello and piano trio, string quartet and wind quintet.

"The music will include many well-known favourite works, but we will also have newer works and an evening of music by women composers.”

The first concert will be held on Tuesday September 17 at Alnwick Playhouse.