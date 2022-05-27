A first class patron for the Northumberland and Borders Concert Band

Nigel Clarke.

The Northumberland and Borders Concert Band (NBCB) is a recent addition to the musical life of the area and is organised by local composer Nick Elwood.

Nigel’s output includes works for both brass bands and concert bands. He studied composition at the Royal Academy of Music and was awarded the Academy’s highest distinction, the Queen’s Commendation for Excellence.

Nick said: “His experience in higher education and as a composer in residence for numerous prestigious bands makes him an excellent choice as patron.

“At first, Nigel was reluctant to accept the role because he lives in Brussels. But it quickly transpired that we shared concerns about music education in the UK and strategies to provide mutual support, inspiration and change.

“I keep in contact with Nigel via Zoom and he is a great source of inspiration and a superb sounding board for ideas.”

The NBCB is mapping out its future, with local concerts later this year, a conducting seminar and various other projects. For more information about the band, go to https://nbcb.co.uk

In his acceptance letter, Nigel said: “It is wonderful to see the formation of a brand-new ambitious orchestra that aims to be at the heart of its local community, both artistically and with social responsibility.