A concert of works by women composers at Alnwick Music Society event

Alnwick Music Society’s next event celebrates International Women’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has invited a trio of musicians to give a recital on Sunday, 9 March of classical music works written by women composers.

The major work in the programme was written by the French composer, Louise Farrenc, in 1856.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Alexander, Chairman of Alnwick Music Society, writes: “Louise Farrenc is one of very few composers in the 19th century to have a career as a composer. Her husband recognised her talent and encouraged her to bring her works to the public.

Marsyas Trio. Picture: Chris Pasipanodya

“The concert will also include a work by Melanie Bonis, who wrote over 300 pieces of music in the latter part of the 19th century and the early part of the 20th century. However, she shortened her first name to Mel, so it was not obvious that a woman had written it!”

The London-based Marsyas Trio is one of the UK’s foremost mixed chamber ensembles. They will also play three other works, including a piece by a Welsh composer, Hilary Tann.

The concert begins at 3pm in Alnwick Playhouse.

Tickets are £17 for adults, £6 for 19-30 years and free for 18 and under.