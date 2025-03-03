A concert of works by women composers at Alnwick Music Society event
It has invited a trio of musicians to give a recital on Sunday, 9 March of classical music works written by women composers.
The major work in the programme was written by the French composer, Louise Farrenc, in 1856.
Mike Alexander, Chairman of Alnwick Music Society, writes: “Louise Farrenc is one of very few composers in the 19th century to have a career as a composer. Her husband recognised her talent and encouraged her to bring her works to the public.
“The concert will also include a work by Melanie Bonis, who wrote over 300 pieces of music in the latter part of the 19th century and the early part of the 20th century. However, she shortened her first name to Mel, so it was not obvious that a woman had written it!”
The London-based Marsyas Trio is one of the UK’s foremost mixed chamber ensembles. They will also play three other works, including a piece by a Welsh composer, Hilary Tann.
The concert begins at 3pm in Alnwick Playhouse.
Tickets are £17 for adults, £6 for 19-30 years and free for 18 and under.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.