A community music opportunity as Berwick Ukulele Jam makes a fresh appeal for people to come along

Berwick Ukulele Jam has made a fresh appeal for people to come along, with its next meeting scheduled for this weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT
Picture of The Kings Arms Hotel taken in June 2023 by Google.Picture of The Kings Arms Hotel taken in June 2023 by Google.
Picture of The Kings Arms Hotel taken in June 2023 by Google.

If you do not have a ukulele yet, there are instruments you can try out on the night. The ever-expanding repertoire range is broad.

A Berwick Ukulele Jam spokesperson said: “If you’ve always fancied playing an instrument and never quite got round to it, the ukulele is an ideal one to try as you can get going very quickly and easily.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Playing in a group is a great way to start, as there are more experienced players who can help you out if you get stuck.

Most Popular

    Singers are also welcome as we have the ambition to sing in vocal harmony too.”

    The next meeting will be held on Sunday, March, 17 from 7.30pm at The Kings Arms Hotel, 43 Hide Hill. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/groups/tuaom

    Related topics:Singers