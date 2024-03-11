Picture of The Kings Arms Hotel taken in June 2023 by Google.

If you do not have a ukulele yet, there are instruments you can try out on the night. The ever-expanding repertoire range is broad.

A Berwick Ukulele Jam spokesperson said: “If you’ve always fancied playing an instrument and never quite got round to it, the ukulele is an ideal one to try as you can get going very quickly and easily.

“Playing in a group is a great way to start, as there are more experienced players who can help you out if you get stuck.

“Singers are also welcome as we have the ambition to sing in vocal harmony too.”