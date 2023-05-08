A 'Belta' night for the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank
Folk group The Belta Reivers were the sell-out attraction at Ponteland Social Club for a gig that raised funds for a good cause.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:48 BST
The talented trio had their audience singing along to Geordie and Irish folk favourites from Blaydon Races to The Fields of Athenry.
There were energetic jigs, sentimental ballads and some jazzy flute improvisations.
Organised by the local Labour Party, the evening raised £628 for the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.
For more information about the folk group, including contact details for them, go to www.beltareivers.com