The Belta Reivers on stage.

The talented trio had their audience singing along to Geordie and Irish folk favourites from Blaydon Races to The Fields of Athenry.

There were energetic jigs, sentimental ballads and some jazzy flute improvisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the local Labour Party, the evening raised £628 for the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.