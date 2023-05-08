News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
2 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
3 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
4 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
4 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
5 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

A 'Belta' night for the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank

Folk group The Belta Reivers were the sell-out attraction at Ponteland Social Club for a gig that raised funds for a good cause.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:48 BST
The Belta Reivers on stage.The Belta Reivers on stage.
The Belta Reivers on stage.

The talented trio had their audience singing along to Geordie and Irish folk favourites from Blaydon Races to The Fields of Athenry.

There were energetic jigs, sentimental ballads and some jazzy flute improvisations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organised by the local Labour Party, the evening raised £628 for the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

For more information about the folk group, including contact details for them, go to www.beltareivers.com

Related topics:Labour Party