A Beatles tribute act will perform at the Pheonix Theatre in Blyth as part of their new tour.

Beatlemania have announced their brand new show for 2025, Ticket To Ride, where they will stop off in Blyth on March 8.

2025 sees the 60th anniversary of the Beatles 5th album “Help!” and the tour will feature a lot of songs from the album including Help, Yesterday, Day Tripper, Nowhere Man and Norwegian Wood.

David Peterson, who performs as Paul McCartney, said: “‘We are delighted to be back on the road with this brand-new show that celebrates The Beatles.

“We absolutely love performing these timeless hits and look forward to sharing these in Blyth as part of our 2025 tour.”

The line-up also includes Richard Petch performing as George Harrison, Joe Montague as Ringo Starr and Michael Gagliano, as John Lennon, who saw success performing in Let It Be in both the West End and on Broadway, before touring with the show.