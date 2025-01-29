Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North Shields 800 celebrations are launching with free events at the Exchange 1856 theatre.

North Shields band, Hector Gannet is playing two free ticketed concerts at the venue, on Friday, 31 January and Saturday, 1st February with more than 800 people expected.

On the afternoon of Friday, 31 January, an invited audience will pack out The Exchange as North Shields 800 organisers share the exciting highlights in store for 2025.

Hosted by Rachel Sweeney, the launch features a live performance by musician Liam Fender, children from New York Primary School, and words from Sir Alan Campbell MP and Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn DBE.

Liam Fender will perform at the launch of the North Shields 800 celebrations.

Throughout 2025, the people of the town are celebrating North Shields with a vibrant calendar of projects and events for the town’s 800th anniversary.

North Shields 800 will include a spectacular parade of boats and a blessing of the fishing fleet, a parade along the Fish Quay, exhibitions, street art murals, heritage projects, community events, and performances.

Musician, Liam Fender is leading the music film documentary, North Shields: 800 Years of Harmony. He said: “North Shields is a place with amazing creative energy and there are so many musicians and artists working and collaborating here.

“I’ve lived in this town all my life and have always felt the strength of the musical heritage, with strong links to Lindisfarne, the Pet Shop Boys and the Animals to name but a few.

North Shields band, Hector Gannet.

“Helping to launch the North Shields 800 celebrations is a real honour, there is so much buzz and excitement around it.”

Aaron Duff of Hector Gannet said: “We’re extremely proud to be helping to commemorate 800 years of our home town, its heritage, culture and community in which Hector Gannet is deeply rooted.”

Chair of the North Shields 800 Committee Sir Alan Campbell MP said: “I’m looking forward to this year to showcase what a fantastic place North Shields is. We’re proud of our past, our present, and looking forward to an even better future.”

Elected mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn said: “North Shields is a special place with an incredible heritage. It has a lot to shout about in its 800th year, with the regeneration of the town, the investment in recent years, new housing, and the growing creative economy in the Cultural Quarter.”