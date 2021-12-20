The Viking tale at Alnwick Playhouse is a unique take on the traditional Christmas story.

As we all gather to celebrate this yuletide season, the eve of our most cherished holiday is upon us. With many of us being seperated this time last year many are eager to celebrate, and to help, here are some events that you and your loved ones can spruce up your Christmas eve with.

A Viking Christmas at the Alnwick Playhouse:

A unique take on the traditional Christmas story, this magical and mythical tale follows the adventure of a girl named Lotte as she travels through the icy kingdom of perilous, mystical beings, to the land of high castles and dark places, to the home of the Red Caps and the daunting figure fittingly named the All-Father.

The show includes live music, comedy, action and magic. A festive show suitable for all the family.

Show starts at 2pm and standard tickets cost £17.50 per adult and £16 per child.

Bamburgh Castle Saints and Angels:

Created by ‘world-class’ theatre designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber, Saints & Angels is enjoyable for families and adults alike.

Step through entrancing staterooms covered head to toe in festive decor as angels fly above.

Said to be one of the biggest indoor Christmas events in the North East, the event capitalises on the castle's rich past as a royal palace for the Kings of Northumbria.

Adults cost £14.10, 5-16s £6.95 and under 4s go free. Pre-booking is advised, but not essential. Runs daily from 10am – 4pm.

Snow White at the Maltings:

The Maltings theatre will be holding a special Snow White pantomime for all the family to enjoy this Christmas Eve.

This classic tale follows the story of Snow Shite and the seven dwarfs as the evil wicked queen, overcome by jealousy of Snow White’s beauty, attempts to put an end to her once and for all.

Stalls cost £18.50 Circles cost £20 and box seats cost £23. Alternatively, family tickets cost £60 (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children).

Show starts at 12:00pm and 4:30pm

The Alnwick Garden winter light trail:

See the garden come to life this Christmas eve with festive sounds and lights throughout the royal garden in this after-dark event.

With over 35,000 visitors to the trail in 2020 alone, the event has been a wild success.

With many having missed Christmas last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event promises to be extra special for those in attendance.

Tickets cost £12.10 per person but under 4s go free. Runs from 4:30pm - 8:45pm

Breakfast with Santa at the Northumberland Country Zoo:

And finally, if you fancy something a little cosier, personal or humble then Northumberland Country Zoo is hosting a breakfast with Santa event for families to enjoy with plenty of festive beverages to go around.