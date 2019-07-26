Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

42 pictures from Rothbury Traditional Music Festival: Did you enjoy the music and dancing of the annual show last weekend

Young and old got into the swing of things at the 43rd annual Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

By ian smith
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 23:45

Over the last four decades it has established a unique atmosphere, drawing musicians, dancers and singers from throughout the country and beyond to spend a weekend sharing music and experiencing Northumbrian traditions.

This year the focus was on families with ceilidhs, musical gatherings, acoustic concerts, street music and entertainment laid on.

Take a look at our photographs from the weekend….

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival.

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

