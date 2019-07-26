Over the last four decades it has established a unique atmosphere, drawing musicians, dancers and singers from throughout the country and beyond to spend a weekend sharing music and experiencing Northumbrian traditions.
This year the focus was on families with ceilidhs, musical gatherings, acoustic concerts, street music and entertainment laid on.
Take a look at our photographs from the weekend….
1. Rothbury Music 2.jpg
Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman
Photo: Jane Coltman
Copyright:
2. Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival Picture by Jane Coltman
Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival Picture by Jane Coltman
Photo: Jane Coltman
Copyright:
3. Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival Picture by Jane Coltman
Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman
Photo: Jane Coltman
Copyright:
4. Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival Picture by Jane Coltman
Rothbury Pipe Band and Neilston Pipe Band joined forces to open Saturday's events at Rothbury Traditional Music Festival Picture by Jane Coltman
Photo: Jane Coltman
Copyright: