Children enjoyed a lively treasure hunt and eagerly collected Easter eggs while having their faces transformed with colourful designs by local face painters.

Craft activities led by Blyth Library proved popular, as little hands got creative with Easter-themed projects.

Local community groups also hosted a variety of fun, engaging activities that kept the young attendees entertained throughout the day.

Highlights of the event included the much-loved Easter Bonnet Competition and the Decorated Egg Competition, both open to all children and brimming with imagination and colour.

Inside the Friends of Ridley Park Pavilion, Fun Little Foodies Northumberland South ran interactive cooking workshops, giving children the chance to explore their culinary skills in a playful, hands-on environment. Blyth charity Leading Link also provided sports based activities while Blyth Wildlife Trust proved to be a firm favourite with the youngsters.

Visitors made the most of the dry weather by bringing picnics to enjoy in the beautiful park surroundings. Meanwhile, the scent of street food filled the air, with treats on offer from Barista Beast, Mr Chipstix, Dinky Donuts, and Mister Ridley’s Parlour. Local craft stalls added a special touch, offering handmade goods and unique finds.

The fun didn’t stop there – carnival rides brought extra joy and energy.

Mayor of Blyth Aileen Barrass said: "It was absolutely fantastic to see Ridley Park so full of happy families enjoying everything our community has to offer. Events like this bring people together and show the heart and spirit of Blyth. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make the day so special."

All pictures by Steve Brock Photography

1 . Blyth Easter The Easter Bunny at Ridley Park. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

3 . Blyth Easter Fun on the bouncy castle. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales