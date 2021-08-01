23 pictures from the Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick
Thousands of relieved freedom-seekers descended on the Pastures in the shadow Alnwick Castle this weekend for Mighty Dub Fest.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:52 pm
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:59 pm
Lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 allowed the annual love-in for Volkswagen camper van owners and fans to go ahead this year. And festival-goers, who couldn’t wait to let their hair down at last after months of lockdowns and cancelled events, were treated to a feast of entertainment at the most northerly VW weekend festival in England.
