23 pictures from the Mighty Dub Fest at Alnwick

Images from Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick Castle Pastures from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1.

Thousands of relieved freedom-seekers descended on the Pastures in the shadow Alnwick Castle this weekend for Mighty Dub Fest.

By Paul Larkin
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:52 pm
Lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 allowed the annual love-in for Volkswagen camper van owners and fans to go ahead this year. And festival-goers, who couldn’t wait to let their hair down at last after months of lockdowns and cancelled events, were treated to a feast of entertainment at the most northerly VW weekend festival in England.

1. Stunning setting

Hundreds of VW camper vans landed in Alnwick Castle Pastures for Mighty Dub Fest this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1).

Photo: Paul Larkin

2. Mighty time

Hundreds of VW camper vans landed in Alnwick Castle Pastures for Mighty Dub Fest this weekend (Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1).

Photo: Paul Larkin

3. Prize winners

The winners of the various VW camper van competitions over Mighty Dub Fest 2021 weekend in Alnwick Pastures.

Photo: Paul Larkin

4. Pride and joy!

David Anderson, from Tynemouth, with his 1959 VW Transporter, which he has lovingly restored, at the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick.

Photo: Paul Larkin

