After two years of Covid-enforced disruption - and 45 years since it first filled the Coquet Valley with the sounds of fiddles, pipes and drums - the busy weekend-long festival offered a packed programme featuring performances, workshops, competitions and street entertainment perfect for all the family.

Pipe bands were very much part of the mix along with the Damien Mullane trio, Eryn Rae and Scott Turnbull, Cameron Nixon, Ken Wilson, Andy May plus a special performance from Johnny Handle accompanied by Chris Hendry.

Here are 23 pictures from the day, taken by Susan Barwood Photography.

Katherine Tickell, second from right, and fellow musicians.

The Damien Mullane Trio.

Musicians at The Narrow Nick.

Andy May at a Norhumberland Pipes workshop.