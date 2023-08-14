News you can trust since 1854
22 photos from the annual Glanton Show

Glanton Show attracted many visitors to enjoy the last show that will take place in its usual field before it is developed for housing.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST

The event saw the community come together to have some fun and friendly competition.

All sorts of events were held for the whole family to enjoy, including the hill race, pony shows and, of course, the main ring attraction that was the herding of ducks and geese by sheepdogs!

Here’s 22 pictures by Len Smith Photography.

The Glanton Show took place in their usual field for the last time before it becomes houses.

1. Collage Maker-14-Aug-2023-10-57-AM-7641.jpg

What's a village show without some traditional music?

2. Live music

Young riders had a chance to show off their ponies.

3. Pony sports.

Old cars will always make an appearance at a village show.

4. Blast from the past.

