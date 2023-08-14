22 photos from the annual Glanton Show
Glanton Show attracted many visitors to enjoy the last show that will take place in its usual field before it is developed for housing.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST
The event saw the community come together to have some fun and friendly competition.
All sorts of events were held for the whole family to enjoy, including the hill race, pony shows and, of course, the main ring attraction that was the herding of ducks and geese by sheepdogs!
Here’s 22 pictures by Len Smith Photography.
