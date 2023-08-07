20 photos from Powburn as show season begins in Northumberland
Powburn Show saw crowds of people come to enjoy their traditional village show, with all sorts of competitions, from baking to wrestling.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST
It is always the first village show on the north Northumberland calendar and a highlight for the local community – even when the weather isn’t great!
A range of events were held including a dog show, a pony show, hill racing, wrestling, handicrafts, baking and more.
Here are 20 pictures by Len Smith Photography.
Page 1 of 6