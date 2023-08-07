News you can trust since 1854
20 photos from Powburn as show season begins in Northumberland

Powburn Show saw crowds of people come to enjoy their traditional village show, with all sorts of competitions, from baking to wrestling.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

It is always the first village show on the north Northumberland calendar and a highlight for the local community – even when the weather isn’t great!

A range of events were held including a dog show, a pony show, hill racing, wrestling, handicrafts, baking and more.

Here are 20 pictures by Len Smith Photography.

The Powburn show kicked off the season of village shows across the county.

The Powburn show kicked off the season of village shows across the county. Photo: Len Smith Photography

The show saw lots of dogs and puppies entered into their many competitions.

The show saw lots of dogs and puppies entered into their many competitions. Photo: Len Smith Photography

The competitions give a chance for young handlers to show off their skills.

The competitions give a chance for young handlers to show off their skills. Photo: Len Smith Photography

The dry weather means enjoy it while it lasts!

The dry weather means enjoy it while it lasts! Photo: Len Smith Photography

Related topics:Northumberland