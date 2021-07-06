Readers have been sharing their gig hopes for the Stadium of Light.

20 gigs you want to see at the Stadium of Light

As fans rushed to buy tickets for Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour in Sunderland, talk turned to future gigs as we count down to the return of live music.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:55 am

Sir Elton will bring his show to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19, 2022 – more than three years on from the venue’s last concert (Spice Girls) in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic saw a halt to gigs across the globe in 2020 and 2021 so far, but as we move through the Government’s roadmap out of restrictions there are high hopes for performances aplenty in our future.

From classic bands to festival favourites, we asked the readers to tell us who they would most like to see tour the North East and rock the region’s crowds.

Here are some of your suggestions from our social media pages.

1. Adele

Ballad powerhouse Adele, pictured performing at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2. Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas pictured performing in New York in 2011.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

3. The Chemical Brothers

Tom Rowlands, right, and Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers pictured in 2015.

Photo: Josep Lago/Getty Images

4. Coldplay

Almost 10 years have passed since Coldplay performed at the Stadium of Light - and some of you would like to see Chris Martin and co make a return.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

