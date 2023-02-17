17 pictures of Alnwick's Shrove Tuesday football match as historic rivalry set to resume
Alnwick’s traditional Shrove Tuesday football match is set to return.
By Ian Smith
The game, played between the parishes of St Michael and St Paul, has been a Shrove Tuesday feature in the town since at least 1762.
The Duke of Northumberland will get proceedings underway when he throws the match ball from the Barbican at Alnwick Castle at 2pm.
Players and officials will then make their way to The Pastures for a 2.15pm kick-off.
Take a look at these 17 pictures from the Shrovetide match over the years to whet the appetite.
