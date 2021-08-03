Scenes from the Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick Pastures from Friday, July 30, and Sunday, August 1. Pictures by Natasha Bowers.

15 more pictures from Mighty Dub Fest in Alnwick

The sense of relief was palpable at last weekend’s Mighty Dub Fest at the Pastures beneath Alnwick Castle.

By Paul Larkin
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:52 pm

Fans of Volkswagen camper vans and other festival lovers flocked to one of the first major events to get the green light after coronavirus restrictions were lifted on July 19. They were treated to a programme of entertainment on three stages and throughout the showground and many told their Gazette of their joy at being allowed out to party for the first time in months. Here is a selection of pictures from official photographer Natasha Bowers. In case you missed them, have a look at our gallery of pictures taken on Sunday.

1. Castle view

Campers at the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest within sight of the magnificent Alnwick Castle.

Photo: Natasha Bowers

2. Magic tricks

Entertainment came in all forms at the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest in the shadow of Alnwick Castle, from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1.

Photo: Natasha Bowers

3. Food, glorious food

Festival-goers were well catered for at the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest in the shadow of Alnwick Castle, from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1.

Photo: Natasha Bowers

4. Sheer class

VW camper vans were the order of the day at the 2021 Mighty Dub Fest in the shadow of Alnwick Castle, from Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1.

Photo: Natasha Bowers

AlnwickAlnwick Castle
