14 pictures from this year's fantastic Rothbury Traditional Music Festival
The clouds may have been dark overhead, but there was definitely a bright and happy atmosphere in Rothbury when it hosted yet another successful traditional music festival.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
For four decades, the event has celebrated Northumbrian tradition and attracts performers from across the country.
As well as music, this year’s festival included dance, poetry and competitions.
Organisers posted on Twitter: “Here’s a huge big thank you to all the volunteers who helped out during the festival, during the best moments and the more challenging ones.
"It would NOT have been possible without you! The many compliments we have received really need passing on to you. Exceedingly well done!”
The festival ran from Friday to Sunday.
Page 1 of 3