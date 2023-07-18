News you can trust since 1854
14 pictures from this year's fantastic Rothbury Traditional Music Festival

The clouds may have been dark overhead, but there was definitely a bright and happy atmosphere in Rothbury when it hosted yet another successful traditional music festival.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

For four decades, the event has celebrated Northumbrian tradition and attracts performers from across the country.

As well as music, this year’s festival included dance, poetry and competitions.

Organisers posted on Twitter: “Here’s a huge big thank you to all the volunteers who helped out during the festival, during the best moments and the more challenging ones.

"It would NOT have been possible without you! The many compliments we have received really need passing on to you. Exceedingly well done!”

The festival ran from Friday to Sunday.

The festival has been running for four decades, each one bringing new sounds to the Northumbrian countryside.

1. Crowds enjoy an indoor concert at All Saints Church

The festival has been running for four decades, each one bringing new sounds to the Northumbrian countryside. Photo: Susan Barwood

Esko Jarvela, a Finnish fiddle player performed as a part of the Scandinavian concert on Sunday.

2. Overseas guest

Esko Jarvela, a Finnish fiddle player performed as a part of the Scandinavian concert on Sunday. Photo: Susan Barwood

Rothbury Pipe Band played in the village centre while the nice weather lasted.

3. Making music while the sun shines

Rothbury Pipe Band played in the village centre while the nice weather lasted. Photo: Susan Barwood

A welcome burst of sunshine enabled the pipe band to entertain.

4. Pipe band

A welcome burst of sunshine enabled the pipe band to entertain. Photo: Susan Barwood

