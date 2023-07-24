News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
13 pictures from Gallagher Park Live Festival13 pictures from Gallagher Park Live Festival
13 pictures from Gallagher Park Live Festival

13 pictures as Gallagher Park Live Festival 2023 attendees brave the rain in Bedlington

Gallagher Park Live Festival took place for its fifth consecutive year despite Saturday’s wet weather.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

Attendees at the free festival saw Aerosmith tribute band Dream On headline, alongside T Rex tribute T Rox, Dire Straits tribute The Straits UK, and The West Coast Band.

Growing Robots, the Andy Rayner Band, Michael T Ogilvie, and Club 80 Live also performed.

The festival was organised by East Bedlington Parish Council, with extra funding from Choppington Parish Council.

Keith Grimes, chairperson of the East Bedlington Parish Council, said: "As a council, we wanted to provide this excellent free event for Bedlington and the wider community, and everything we planned went exceptionally well, apart from the weather.

“I would like to thank all of the artists for their excellent performances and everyone behind the scenes for the work they have done to bring the festival to our community."

He added: "Here's to next year, and we will try to book the sun for that date."

People took umbrellas to shelter from the rain.

1. Gallagher Park Live Festival

People took umbrellas to shelter from the rain. Photo: Keith Newman

Photo Sales
The Andy Raynor Band.

2. Gallagher Park Live Festival

The Andy Raynor Band. Photo: Keith Newman

Photo Sales
Stall holders also stuck around despite the weather.

3. Gallagher Park Live Festival

Stall holders also stuck around despite the weather. Photo: K Newman

Photo Sales
Anthony Rutheford and Gary Scurfield.

4. Gallagher Park Live Festival

Anthony Rutheford and Gary Scurfield. Photo: K Newman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4