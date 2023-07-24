Gallagher Park Live Festival took place for its fifth consecutive year despite Saturday’s wet weather.

Attendees at the free festival saw Aerosmith tribute band Dream On headline, alongside T Rex tribute T Rox, Dire Straits tribute The Straits UK, and The West Coast Band.

Growing Robots, the Andy Rayner Band, Michael T Ogilvie, and Club 80 Live also performed.

The festival was organised by East Bedlington Parish Council, with extra funding from Choppington Parish Council.

Keith Grimes, chairperson of the East Bedlington Parish Council, said: "As a council, we wanted to provide this excellent free event for Bedlington and the wider community, and everything we planned went exceptionally well, apart from the weather.

“I would like to thank all of the artists for their excellent performances and everyone behind the scenes for the work they have done to bring the festival to our community."

He added: "Here's to next year, and we will try to book the sun for that date."

1 . Gallagher Park Live Festival People took umbrellas to shelter from the rain. Photo: Keith Newman Photo Sales

2 . Gallagher Park Live Festival The Andy Raynor Band. Photo: Keith Newman Photo Sales

3 . Gallagher Park Live Festival Stall holders also stuck around despite the weather. Photo: K Newman Photo Sales

4 . Gallagher Park Live Festival Anthony Rutheford and Gary Scurfield. Photo: K Newman Photo Sales