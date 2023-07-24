13 pictures as Gallagher Park Live Festival 2023 attendees brave the rain in Bedlington
Attendees at the free festival saw Aerosmith tribute band Dream On headline, alongside T Rex tribute T Rox, Dire Straits tribute The Straits UK, and The West Coast Band.
Growing Robots, the Andy Rayner Band, Michael T Ogilvie, and Club 80 Live also performed.
The festival was organised by East Bedlington Parish Council, with extra funding from Choppington Parish Council.
Keith Grimes, chairperson of the East Bedlington Parish Council, said: "As a council, we wanted to provide this excellent free event for Bedlington and the wider community, and everything we planned went exceptionally well, apart from the weather.
“I would like to thank all of the artists for their excellent performances and everyone behind the scenes for the work they have done to bring the festival to our community."
He added: "Here's to next year, and we will try to book the sun for that date."