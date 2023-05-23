12 pictures from the Blyth Battery Goes To War battle re-enactment event
An estimated 46,000 visitors attended an annual battle re-enactment event in Blyth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:34 BST
Blyth Battery Goes To War runs every year, and this year saw a record turnout on May 20 and 21.
As well as re-enactments, the event also featured singing and dancing performances.
Blyth Battery was originally built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy.
The artillery defence station, featuring two six-inch guns, was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage.
It is now a military and heritage museum run by volunteers, and will be open every weekend until the end of September.
Here are 12 great pictures from the weekend.
