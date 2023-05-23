News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
12 pictures from Blyth Battery Goes To War 2023.12 pictures from Blyth Battery Goes To War 2023.
12 pictures from Blyth Battery Goes To War 2023.

12 pictures from the Blyth Battery Goes To War battle re-enactment event

An estimated 46,000 visitors attended an annual battle re-enactment event in Blyth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:34 BST

Blyth Battery Goes To War runs every year, and this year saw a record turnout on May 20 and 21.

As well as re-enactments, the event also featured singing and dancing performances.

Blyth Battery was originally built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy.

The artillery defence station, featuring two six-inch guns, was upgraded for the Second World War. The site also features a lookout station and armaments storage.

It is now a military and heritage museum run by volunteers, and will be open every weekend until the end of September.

Here are 12 great pictures from the weekend.

"Over there, lads!"

1. Blyth Battery Goes To War

"Over there, lads!" Photo: Blyth Battery Goes To War

Photo Sales
Soldiers prepare for the battle.

2. Blyth Battery Goes To War

Soldiers prepare for the battle. Photo: Blyth Battery Goes To War

Photo Sales
Lots of military equipment was on display.

3. Blyth Battery Goes To War

Lots of military equipment was on display. Photo: Blyth Battery Goes To War

Photo Sales
Military vehicles were on show at the event.

4. Blyth Battery Goes To War

Military vehicles were on show at the event. Photo: Blyth Battery Goes To War

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BlythNorthumberland