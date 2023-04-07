News you can trust since 1854
Why not take a trip to the cinema on a rainy day?

10 places in Northumberland for a trip to the cinema or to watch a live performance

Who doesn't love a trip to the cinema or a night out to watch a live show?

By Charlie Watson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

Despite the weather brightening up and getting warmer, we know in Northumberland that the decent weather may not last long.

To prepare for a rainy day, why not book in at a nearby theatre to watch a live show or a film?

Here is a list of 10 venues to visit in Northumberland:

Alnwick Castle has several films being shown in their outdoor cinema space. Find out what's on at https://www.alnwickcastle.com/events/outdoor-cinema-from-the-luna-cinema.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle has several films being shown in their outdoor cinema space. Find out what's on at https://www.alnwickcastle.com/events/outdoor-cinema-from-the-luna-cinema. Photo: supplied

Alnwick Playhouse shows live shows and films. Find out what's on at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk.

2. Alnwick Playhouse

Alnwick Playhouse shows live shows and films. Find out what's on at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk. Photo: National World

Bamburgh Castle is bringing back their outdoor cinema this summer. Find out what's on at https://www.bamburghcastle.com/blockbuster-open-air-cinema-nights-return-to-bamburgh-castle.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle is bringing back their outdoor cinema this summer. Find out what's on at https://www.bamburghcastle.com/blockbuster-open-air-cinema-nights-return-to-bamburgh-castle. Photo: Paul Larkin

The Maltings in Berwick regularly opens as a cinema. It also puts on live performances several times a year. Find out what's on at https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/.

4. Berwick Maltings

The Maltings in Berwick regularly opens as a cinema. It also puts on live performances several times a year. Find out what's on at https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/. Photo: Nop

