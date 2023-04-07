10 places in Northumberland for a trip to the cinema or to watch a live performance

Despite the weather brightening up and getting warmer, we know in Northumberland that the decent weather may not last long.
To prepare for a rainy day, why not book in at a nearby theatre to watch a live show or a film?
Here is a list of 10 venues to visit in Northumberland:
1. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle has several films being shown in their outdoor cinema space. Find out what's on at https://www.alnwickcastle.com/events/outdoor-cinema-from-the-luna-cinema. Photo: supplied
2. Alnwick Playhouse
Alnwick Playhouse shows live shows and films. Find out what's on at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk. Photo: National World
3. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle is bringing back their outdoor cinema this summer. Find out what's on at https://www.bamburghcastle.com/blockbuster-open-air-cinema-nights-return-to-bamburgh-castle. Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Berwick Maltings
The Maltings in Berwick regularly opens as a cinema. It also puts on live performances several times a year. Find out what's on at https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/. Photo: Nop