Ant & Dec's Street Car Showdown: release date, and everything else about the duo’s new BBC programme
Behind the wheel of a souped-up street racing car is perhaps the last place you’d expect to see Ant & Dec.
But the presenting duo have revealed an unlikely fascination with pimping rides as they announce their latest project, Street Car Showdown.
The presenters won’t actually be hosting the show (they’re tied to ITV when it comes to on-screen appearances), but their production company Mitre Television is free to shop its wares to other broadcasters.
“We came up with the format to shine a light onto the untapped world of car fanatics and highlight their passion, talent and creativity,” the pair - who will serve as creative consultants - said in a statement.
What is Street Car Showdown?
Street Car Showdown is a new reality show in which teams from around the UK are given 10 days and a small budget to mod and tune ordinary, second-hand cars into street racing machines, before taking each other on in challenges.
BBC Two has commissioned a pilot of Street Car Showdown, and it’s hoped that it can be turned into a full series sometime in the future. “We have been fascinated with this world since we were teenagers in the North East,” they said.
Where will it be filmed?
There’s no confirmation on where the new series will eventually be filmed. The pair said in a statement that the series had been inspired by “car modders meeting up on Roker seafront in Sunderland to show off their creations.”
So perhaps they could return to the tourist resort that started it all when filming?
When can I watch it?
There’s no word yet on when you might be able to watch Street Car Showdown, and with it only having been ordered for a pilot, there’s a chance it may never see the light of day.
Pilots aren’t always broadcast, even as one offs, and are often produced for TV execs to get a better idea of what a full series might look like.