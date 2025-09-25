All Creatures Great and Small is back for series 6 - but what time is it on Channel 5? 📺

All Creatures Great and Small series 6 is finally here.

Channel 5 has confirmed the start time for this evening.

But what can you expect?

The nights are starting to draw in, but don’t worry All Creatures Great and Small is back to keep your soul warm. Channel 5 is preparing to reunite viewers with James Herriot and co in a matter of hours.

Jumping forward to 1945, the latest series of the beloved historical drama is about to return to our screens. The cast have been talking about their hopes for their characters this time around.

Once again taking place in the Yorkshire Dales, the show is the latest adaptation of James Herriot’s books by the same name. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is All Creatures Great and Small on TV today?

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot in Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. PHOTO: Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

The latest season of the much-loved series is about to make its highly-anticipated return. All Creatures Great and Small will be back tonight (September 25) and will continue over the coming weeks.

Channel 5 has confirmed that the first episode of series six will start at 9pm this evening. It is due to run for just over an hour and will finish at approximately 10.05pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “May 1945, and things look very different at Skeldale House as James is struggling with a wild and chaotic Siegfried.

“When Tristan returns from war and is shocked to see the shift in his brother, he and James decide to take action. But there's also some good news around the corner for everyone.”

Who is new to All Creatures Great and Small for series 6?

Good Housekeeping reports that Waterloo Road's Philip Martin Brown is one of the new faces who will be heading to the Yorkshire Dales this season. He will be joined by two icons of ITV’s legendary soap Coronation Street in Chris Gascoyne and Lucy-Jo Hudson.

The main cast will be back for series six including of course Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. The lead actors for the show includes:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon (series 1–3, 5–present)

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson (later Helen Herriot)

When is the next episode of All Creatures Great and Small?

The show will be airing weekly on Thursday nights on Channel 5. It is expected to have six episodes in total, based on previous seasons.

All Creatures Great and Small will be back on Thursday, October 3. Expect each episode to start at 9pm.

Since its first season back in 2020, the show has had a Christmas special each December. One is also planned for 2025 following the end of season six.

