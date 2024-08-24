Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alesso is set to close Creamfields North’s main stage on Sunday, but with a number of set clashes occurring ⌚

Alesso rounds out this year’s Creamfields North 2024 on Sunday evening (August 25 2024.)

The Swedish DJ and record producer is set to bring the main stage to a close, following performances from Hardwell and Calvin Harris over the weekend.

But on the final night of Creamfields North 2024, how many set clashes are set to occur when Alesso performs?

As we reach the midway point of Creamfields North 2024, with Calvin Harris set to headline the event this evening, we look towards Alesso’s set on Sunday as the festival draws to a close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swedish DJ and record producer is set to bring the main stage (ARC) to a close for another year, making his seventh appearance at the festival after a run of appearances between 2014 to 2018, and then coming back for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Counting the likes of the hallowed Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso as previous collaborators who helped him break into the dance music community, Alesso has gained international fame for his style of progressive house music - becoming one of the leading figures in modern EDM.

His breakthrough came in 2011 with this remix of “Pressure" by Nadia Ali, Starkillers, and Alex Kenji, which became a hit in the EDM world, following this success with tracks such as “Heroes (We Could Be)” featuring Tove Lo and “Under Control” with another Creamfields North 2024 headliner, Calvin Harris.

Prepare for some harsh set clashes during Alesso's performance at Creamfields North 2024 as he headlines the final night of the festival | Getty Images

Known for his energetic live performances, Alesso has headlined major music festivals like Tomorrowland and the Ultra Music Festival, making him a festival favourite wherever he appears.

So it comes with a heavy heart to reveal that there are some significant clashes taking place during his headline set this year at Daresbury Estate; so who is Alesso performing at the same time “against” - and who are you going to see during the set clashes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Alesso performing at Creamfields North 2024?

Alesso is set to close out the ARC stage at Creamfields North 2024 on Sunday (August 25 2024) from 9:30pm until 11pm BST.

Who is Alesso clashing with during his set at Creamfields North 2024?

It could be heartbreak on the last night of the festival for many, with a number of high profile set clashes due to occur during Alesso’s set. The following performances will be taking place during the DJ’s headline performance at the ARC stage.

Michael Bibi (21:30 - 23:00) on the Zenless Zone Zero Stage.

Camelphat (21:00 - 23:00) on the GoPuff Presents Steel Yard stage.

Charlie Sparks (21:30 - 23:00) on the Teletech stage.

Sneijder Presents Alt1 (20:30 - 22:00) on the Pepsi Max stage.

Low Steppa (21:45 - 23:00) on the Our House stage.

BICEP present Chroma (AV DJ Set) (21:30 - 23:00) on the Runway presented by SHEIN stage.

Fatboy Slim (21:30 - 23:00) on the Fatboy Slim Loves stage.

Rooler (22:00 - 23:00) on the Full On stage.

What could Alesso drop during his set at Creamfields North 2024?

Much in the same vein as when we predicted Hardwell’s set earlier this festival, Setlist.FM doesn’t have too much information regarding his performances in 2024. However, we once again can take a look at what his average setlist looked like in 2023 to get some idea what the DJ could drop during his set:

In My Feelings

When I'm Gone

Under Control (Calvin Harris cover)

We Go Out

Turn On the Lights again.. (Fred again.. cover)

Together

Leave a Little Love

Cool

Somebody To Use

Heroes (We Could Be)

Will you be watching Alesso to close out your Creamfields North 2024 festival experience, or are you set to check out one of the other acts performing at the same time at the event? Let us know your decision for the final performance you’ll see this year by leaving a comment down below.