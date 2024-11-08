This video More videos

Funny video shows how a mobile phone came to be trapped under ice - after a workman dropped it on a newly constructed skating rink

Footage (click to play above) shows a hilarious skating rink fail - where a construction worker dropped his daughter’s phone on a soon-to-be frozen ice rink. The manager of the brand new 800sqm Willen On Ice rink in Milton Keynes is seen, in the video, stood over the trapped i-phone which will now be ‘entombed’ for at least two months.

Work started this week with the pouring of 60,000 litres of water. Unknown to the team, one of the workers - who wishes to remain anonymous - had put his daughter’s phone down on the metal framework and left the site for the day. As the water was poured in, the phone was submerged and overnight it had frozen solid under two inches of ice.

“It wasn’t until later the following day that one of the team spotted the object in the middle of the rink and, on closer inspection, we could see it was ‘Steve’s daughter’s phone – he had borrowed it because he’d misplaced his phone the day before,” said Rob Cook Director at Ice Leisure.

“We searched everywhere and eventually found it thanks to the familiar Snapchat ‘ping’, but the battery soon died.”

Asked whether the phone could be retrieved, Rob said: “Unfortunately, there is no way we will be able to get the phone out of the ice now. If we were to dig it out, it would affect the structure of the ice so it’ll remain entombed for the next two months.”

The workman, who wishes to remain anonymous but was able to comment said: “My daughter wasn’t happy at the start, especially as she has just bought the new phone case, but after a short time – and the promise of a temporary replacement phone – she cooled off.

"I have promised that if the phone doesn’t work once it has thawed out, I will get her new one.”