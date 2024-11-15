Watch as Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week

By Aimee Seddon, Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 11:38 GMT
Watch as the iconic Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week.

Strictly Come Dancing has arrived in Blackpool ready for its highly anticipated Blackpool Week this weekend.

Magical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower. Credit: Lucinda HerbertMagical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower. Credit: Lucinda Herbert
Magical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

To welcome the BBC show, Blackpool Tower lit up in Strictly colours last night and also had Strictly images projected on its front.

One of our reporters was there to capture the scenes, so take a look at the video above.

Magical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool TowerMagical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower
Magical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower | Credit: Lucinda Herbert

A BBC spokesperson said: “Tonight, we celebrated Strictly in Blackpool with a breathtaking light display on Blackpool Tower, featuring a custom Strictly design that paid tribute to our 20th anniversary in true sparkling style! The Tower came alive, bringing Strictly magic to this iconic landmark ahead of this weekend's show.”

You can also find out what the Strictly stars had to say about Blackpool Week here.

