Van goes up in flames as Spar convenience store evacuated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic video shows the moment when shoppers had to evacuate a Spar and its car park as a van went up in flames.
This was the horrifying moment when a van burst into flames, leading to a shop having to be evacuated. Video (click to play above) shows the scenes as the vehicle caught fire, sending out plumes of smoke.
A fire engine from Burnley attended the fire in Padiham Road around 6:23pm. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for one hour.
Photos and footage by Kathryn Beaver. Watch the video above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.