A British traveller flew from the “best airport in the world” - with outdoor swings, fresh coconut juice and foot massages.

Jessica Jayne Turner, 26, quit her marketing job in 2023 and has been travelling full-time since.

Jessica was in Thailand last month when she flew from Koh Samui Airport to Phuket.

Video grab of Koh Samui Airport. | Jessica Turner / SWNS

The seasoned traveller was wowed by the airport's unique open-air design and dubbed it the "best airport in the world".

Unlike most airport terminals, where travellers are stuck inside, Koh Samui Airport lets passengers soak up the sun in an outdoor lounge.

Jessica was able to watch planes take off while she sat on swings in the sun and sipped fresh coconut juice.

Jessica, a full-time traveller and content creator, said: “The whole vibe was really laid-back and you could even get a foot massage before your flight! It was so relaxing!”

Jessica sold her house and quit her job to go travelling around the world with her boyfriend Jasper Haylock, 27.

The couple set off on their travels in January 2023 and have been travelling since.

So far they have travelled across Asia, Europe and parts of the Middle East and have seen dozens of airports but Koh Samui Airport really stood out.

Jessica said: “Most airports are the same - just standard terminals with a few shops and restaurants. But at Koh Samui Airport, you can sit outside in the sun on big bean bags, sip on a fresh coconut and watch planes take off."

Unlike the usual hustle and bustle of air travel, Jessica found the experience unexpectedly stress-free.

She said: “There was a courtesy counter offering free food and drinks to everyone at the gate, which was such a nice touch.

Jessica's flight was delayed, however she thought staying longer at the airport was a bonus.

She said: “Honestly, we were happy to spend more time there. It’s totally different from any airport I’ve been to.”