CCTV footage shows a prolific teenage burglar as he targets multiple homes and vehicles during a week long crime spree - which landed him in jail.

Mason Jones, 18, admitted 17 counts of attempted burglary, two counts of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 28 months in a youth offenders’ institution.

Jones attempted to break into ‘a dozen’ houses during the early hours of Jan 21. A BMW vehicle was also stolen from outside a house on the same night. This spate of offences led to further patrols being put in place in the area, but there were two more reports of attempted break-ins nearby just after 2am on January 28.

Officers swooped on the area and arrested Jones 500 metres away from the scene. Initial enquiries quickly linked him to a further series of recent attempted burglaries across North Tyneside.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased with this result following a series of offences which will have unsettled the community.