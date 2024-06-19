Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster error causes Lancashire superfan to miss an hour of Eras Tour in Liverpool
Posting a video from outside Anfield Stadium, Jessica Lander, 33, took to social media to vent her frustration at being shut outside the venue while her favourite artist was on stage.
The Chorley woman was lucky enough to secure last minute tickets for the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool on June 14. But when she arrived, her tickets weren't scanning - and it appeared that she wasn’t alone.
Jessica explained: "As soon as we got to the queue, we were being told that our tickets had already been scanned in. They were basically telling us the seats we had booked already had other people in them."
Swathes of people queuing outside were having the same problem with their tickets. After waiting around for an hour, the venue was able to supply Jessica with paper tickets but not in the £185 ticket with central view seat she had paid for. Jessica was instead allocated to sit in a £60 seat with a limited view of the stage.
Jessica has been a fan of Taylor Swift since her very first tour, which she attended in Manchester in 2009. In the video, she adds: “The seats we were given were rubbish, which was really really upsetting. They were almost behind the stage.”
Jessica contacted Ticketmaster to complain and hopefully get a refund. She said: "I have since spoken to someone on TikTok who coincidently was reallocated to the original seat that I had purchased. So I have proof that my original seat was empty the whole time. I don't know why someone couldn't have gone and checked if our seats were empty rather than just listening to the system that clearly wasn't working.”
