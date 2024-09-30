Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch a video tour of Benn Berkeley’s stunning log cabin. Benn spent £10k transforming a static caravan into the off-grid cabin, learning through YouTube, in just four months - saying they now have fewer bills, don’t need to work as much and have more time for themselves.

A man spent £10k transforming a static caravan into a stunning log cabin in just four months.

Benn Berkeley, 38, lost all his work prospects as a freelance film-maker in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benn was living in a house share spending £500-a-month on rent but realised he wanted a different lifestyle. In August 2020, his brother took over a farm which had a static caravan and asked Benn if he wanted it.

He leaped at the opportunity, despite admitting it was a "fixer-upper", and started working on gutting out the caravan in September 2020. Benn said he did everything apart from the electrics and plumbing himself after learning through YouTube videos.

Since moving in, Benn has made the cabin off-grid. He heats his home with a log burner, uses gas bottles for his oven and his electricity comes from solar panels on the farm.

Benn, from St Ives in Cornwall, said: “Originally it was two bedrooms with a bathroom and kitchen. All of that went, we now have a double bedroom, bathroom, corridor and open plan living and kitchen space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is an element of simplicity when you are living a life like this. I can govern myself a lot more, I am not pressed into working a certain amount of hours a week as I know my outgoings each month."