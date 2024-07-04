This video More videos

Harrowing video shows the moment a hulking 6ft 5in thug laughs as he attacks two police officers with a Stanley knife before being tasered three times.

Shocking bodycam footage shows Gordon Finnlayson, 39, launching himself at the officers as they attended a house following reports of an assault. It shows the hulk-like-thug fly into a rage on March 8 this year. As he walks down the hallway holding the blade, he calmly tells officers: "You're too late."

In the chilling clip, Finnlayson can be seen smiling and laughing as he slashes at one of the officers as she lies on the floor. One of the officers screams: "Put the knife down! Put the knife down!"

Finnlayson is heard calling one of the officers "a bitch" as he walks outside the property as back-up officers arrive with tasers. One of the injured officers is heard tearfully telling a colleague: "I don't know if I've been stabbed. Please check if I've been stabbed. I'm so sorry, I just stepped back."

Northamptonshire Police had received a 999 call from Police Scotland reporting a man having his face slashed by another male. The two response officers attended a rented property in Hazelwood Road, Northampton, where they were confronted by Finnlayson.

‘He laughed as he tried to stab and slash officer’

As they went to disarm him, Finnlayson knocked one officer to the floor and laughed as he tried to stab and slash her. Meanwhile her colleague tried to get the knife away from him. The two officers were repeatedly hit and shoved to the ground, with the second cop being hurled backwards out of the front door.

Footage shows Finnlayson run into the street where officers attempted to arrest him while he continued laughing. Officers tasered him three times before he was handcuffed and bundled into the back of the police van. Both officers were rushed to hospital but escaped serious physical injury.

Violent and frightening attack

Finnlayson, of Neilston, Glasgow, admitted two counts of Section 18 attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, on April 24. He was jailed for six years at Northampton Crown Court.

The officers agreed to release their body-worn video from the incident, which shows just how unpredictable, violent and frightening Finnlayson was that night.