Watch the heartwarming moment when veteran rocker Rod Stewart entertains a 74-year-old superfan during a surprise hospital visit.

This was the moment (click to play above) when Rod Stewart dropped in on a 74-year-old superfan during her stay in hospital.

Heartwarming footage shows the veteran rocker, who recently celebrated his eightieth birthday, dancing along with New Stobhill Hospital patient Harriet Rozanski who has been a fan of Stewart her whole life.

Taking to social media with a video of the pair, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “Meet Harriet Rozanski, a 74-year-old patient at New Stobhill Hospital. Harriet is a life-long fan of Rod Stewart – she listens to his music every day and her bed is surrounded by pictures of him.

“Consultant Geriatrician Dr Aine McGovern and the amazing staff at New Stobhill wanted to do something special for Harriet. They initially tried to organise a video message from Rod, but thanks to the incredible support from the Celtic FC Foundation and the singer, Harriet was invited to enjoy a night's hospitality at Celtic Park and meet her idol in person.

“A huge thank you to everyone who made this unforgettable experience possible for Harriet.”