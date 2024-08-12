This video More videos

Hilarious Ring camera footage reveals some of the most outrageous antics carried out by mischievous cats who have been left home alone.

Outrageous video shows what Britain’s naughtiest cats really get upto when they are left alone in the house. From knocking over lamps, to scratching furniture and carpets, this compilation of clips (click to play above) reveals that no item is safe when these catastrophic cats are around.

80% of British cat owners say their cats have broken or damaged household items. Almost two thirds (62%) wishing they could replace the damaged items, according to new research from Ring, who are asking customers to submit video of their mischievous feline causing chaos. The customers with videos showing the wildest cat behaviour will receive a replacement of any item they damaged, worth up to £1,000.*

Boredom, and attention seeking were two of the reasons why cat owners believed their pets were prone to misbehaviour.

Dave Ward, Managing Director EU & International at Ring said: “Our devices help keep you close to what’s important, and often that means capturing unexpected moments of our beloved pets. Being able to preserve these moments not only provides entertainment but also offers a unique glimpse into the everyday life of our pets - even when they are getting up to no good!”