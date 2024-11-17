Prince William gives Ulster University student ‘royal’ excuse for being late to lecture in funny TikTok video
Prince William gave a university student the ideal excuse for being late to a lecture - in a funny TikTok video (click to play above). With security measures in place for the royal visit, Samantha Johnson got trapped behind a crowd of people as the Prince of Wales walked through the building. Samantha took the opportunity to get the Prince to provide her lecturer Lesley with proof of the out-of-the-ordinary reason for her lateness.
In the TikTok video above, which now has 2.8 million views and 530.5k likes, Prince William says: "Lesley, I'm very sorry we're late. But they seem to be caught up. They wouldn't believe that you were here, so just to say hi”.
The video caption reads: "POV — Prince William gives you the best excuse for being late”.
In the comments Samantha said: “One of the nicest people I’ve met, genuinely takes care in trying to get to know you. She joked: “I’ve been royally pardoned from my lecture. I’m never topping this excuse”.
The Prince of Wales carried out two engagements during his visit to Northern Ireland.
Prince William visited the Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service which houses around 30 young people experiencing homelessness. He then visited Ulster University’s Belfast campus where he met with the actor James Martin to discuss the growing success of the creative sector in the city.
