Dramatic dashcam footage shows police ram BMW driven by banned driver in 100mph motorway chase
Richard Frost, 42, was filmed on dashcam weaving in and out of traffic at high speed in a black BMW 7 Series - while he was banned from driving. The video shows the moment a police car rammed the BMW at such force it span 180 degrees as he careered onto a roundabout - after reaching speeds of 100mph.
Armed response officers had previously used a stinger device to burst his tyres as he sped through Redhill, Notts., but Frost careered on towards Mansfield. Frost, who was driving on damaged tyres, reached speeds of 100mph as he hurtled down the A614 to escape police, at around 5.30am on April 10 this year.
Frost, of Batley, West Yorks., was arrested and later admitted to dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. He was jailed for ten months at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (May 2). PC Emma Jordan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appallingly reckless display of driving that placed other road users, police officers and Frost himself at risk of significant harm. In incidents of this nature we are primarily concerned with public safety, which is why we took the decision to end this pursuit in the way that we did.”
