Watch bodycam footage of the moment police discovered 700 grams of cocaine and £8,000 under a drug dealer’s bed - after he told officers he’d “been caught red handed”.

On July 26 2024, officers attended an address in Swansea with the intention of arresting Shaun Gwyther. On arriving at the property, officers saw Gwyther come out of his home and cross the road to the lane directly opposite.

Officers got out of their vehicle and followed Gwyther into the lane where he was detained and arrested. During the arrest, Gwyther was seen to have two deal bags of cocaine in his hands which he dropped on the floor to try and hide. He also had a burner phone in his pocket.

Shaun Gwyther. | South Wales Police

Officers took Gwyther back to his home address where he said: “I have been caught red handed”.

Within the property, over 700 grams of cocaine was located upstairs in his bedroom along with £8,000 found under his bed and £900 in his wallet.