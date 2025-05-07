Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Thomas Birchley described Cashmore as a “highly dangerous and predatory individual”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they were first made aware of Connor Cashmore in September 2024 after intelligence was received which connected him to a wider paedophile ring. An investigation was then launched.

On September 9, Cashmore was arrested for sexual assault on a child under the age of 13, engaging and inciting a child into sexual activity and making and distributing indecent images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers seized several of Cashmore’s devices and evidence of the sexual abuse he was committing, which he was filming and sharing amongst a paedophile ring, was discovered.

Connor Cashmore. | West Mercia Police

On September 26, Cashmore was further arrested for rape of a child under the age of 13, sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and making and distributing indecent images of children. He was remanded into custody.

On October 28, he appeared at Worcester Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all 16 charges on the indictment.

On April 29, Connor Cashmore, 28, of Bell Lane in Broadheath, Tenbury, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Thomas Birchley said: “This was one of the worst cases of sexual abuse many of us have ever been involved in. Cashmore is a highly dangerous and predatory individual who has caused unimaginable suffering.

“Today’s sentence is a welcomed justice for Cashmore’s unforgivable crimes, and for our investigative team who worked relentlessly to put him before a judge."