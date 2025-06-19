Watch as Steve Mayes, from the North East, explains his LEGO building business and shows off his LEGO model of The Alnwick Garden.

North East Lego artist Steve Mayes, previously an architectural photographer, now creates custom LEGO kits and commissioned models for display with his own business, Brick This.

It all started when Steve had the idea of making a LEGO model of his own house, having not used LEGO since he was a teenager.

He continued model-making as an additional facet of his photography work, before making the leap to set up a dedicated business which, in his own words, ‘didn’t happen overnight', but has grown over the years.

