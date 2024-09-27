This video More videos

Shots! TV is broadcasting a weekend of true crime cases created by our journalists across the UK. The schedule features national crimes and historical, unsolved cases, helping to keep them in the public eye.

Crimes featured will include the unsolved murder of Leeds man Adam Chadwick, cold cases told by Claire Lewis from the Sheffield Star, plus documentaries from Blackpool, Lancashire, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Birmingham and more.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September from 10am to midnight for the below listings of true crime documentaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

True Crime Weekend TV schedule

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documentary Time (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September) Unsolved murder of Adam Chadwick 10.00am Unsolved muder of Jonathan Matondo 10.20am Unsolved murder of Patricia Grainger 10.30am Unsolved murder of Michaela Hague 10.50am The Handless Corpse 11.05am Hunt for Nikki Allan's killer 11.35am Hunt for Noddy Rice's killer 12.10pm Tipu Sultan motive mystery killing 12.25pm Disappearance of Robert Hutchinson 12.40pm Wearside Jack: A Lethal Hoax 12.50pm North East knife crime special 1.00pm Charlene Downes disappearance 1.15pm David Henty - Britain's biggest art forger 2.25pm David Henty - Britain's biggest art forger 2.40pm Disappearance of Buster Crabb 2.50pm Unsolved murder of Billy Sibbald 3.15pm Famous case of Oscar Slater 3.25pm London's sensational shooutout 3.55pm Allan Bryant - 10 years missing 4.25pm Craig Millar: Baby and the community 4.40pm Handless Corpse 4.55pm Cutting Deep: Knife Crime Crisis 5.30pm Sasha Marsden: Lured to her death 6.00pm Grief: Knife crime on repeat 6.30pm Charlene Downes 7.30pm The Unsolved Murder of John Luper 8.35pm I'm so sorry - death crash driver from cell 9.05pm Disappearance of Michaela Hague 9.35pm Fading Trails 9.50pm Skull on Oxford Road 10.05pm The body in the bag killing 10.20pm UK Crime Caught on Camera 10.40pm