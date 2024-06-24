This video More videos

Watch the fantastic moment Tommy reaches the summit of the mountain after his long and gruelling climb.

A builder has climbed a 3,560ft mountain with a tumble dryer strapped to his back.

Tommy Dunford, 33, scaled Yr Wyddfa, previously known as Snowdon, on June 23 while hulking the 40kg appliance. Tommy headed back down the mountain with the heavy load to complete his epic 9.5mile (15.5km) challenge.

In completing the challenge, Tommy has so far raised over £6,000 for Dewsbury Celtic rugby club who are hoping to modernise their ageing clubhouse.

Tommy Dunford and supporters at the summit of Snowdon. | Danny Thomas / SWNS

Tommy became a member as a child after he spent 18 months in hospital recovering from cancer.

Tommy, from Horbury in West Yorkshire, said: “When I was five years old, climbing a tree in the back garden, I fell out and broke a rib. My mum took me to the hospital and they did some x-rays, and they then actually found some tumours just out of luck. They were on my kidney and diaphragm, so I’ve had half of my diaphragm removed, which is the muscle that moves your lungs. It’s affected my breathing capacity.

“When I came out of hospital, I didn’t have any friends, or anything like that so that’s why my mum took me to rugby. I made friends in the first few weeks that I’m still friends with to this day. And now I’ve coached the Celtic's under eights, and I’ve actually coached some of my mates' kids who I met in the first few training sessions.”