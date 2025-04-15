Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as a woman tries a massive croissant, measuring around 50cm and costing £25.

A woman who tried one of Britain's most expensive croissants said it was "definitely money well spent".

Emmanuella Okpoko, 27, ordered the £25 supersized pastry at P&D Gran Caffè in Liverpool.

She visited the cafe with a friend, and the two were so overwhelmed by the giant treat they had to split it in half and take the rest home.

Emmanuella Okpoko with a friend and the massive croissant at P&D Gran Caffè in Liverpool on March 28 2025. | Emmanuella Okpoko / SWNS

The croissant, which measures around 50cm, is roughly the size of a newborn baby.

Emmanuella, a support worker from Liverpool, said: "It was amazing - nothing like I've had before. It wasn't just big, it was actually really tasty. The croissant was really warm, fluffy and soft on the inside - totally worth it. We couldn't finish it in one go so we split it in half. It was definitely money well spent and I'd absolutely buy it again."

