Watch the driver reverse at speed and plough into the police car with his 4x4.

Shocking video shows the moment a driver reversed his Land Rover Freelander into a police car causing the officer serious injuries.

While out on patrol in November 2022, PC James Yeoman became aware that the 4x4 was displaying false number plates. PC Yeoman followed the vehicle onto Old House Lane in Markfield, Leicestershire. The Land Rover stopped and reversed at speed towards the police car, causing the airbags to be deployed .

PC Yeoman sustained serious leg, back, neck and arm injuries and has had to undergo months of treatment. Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the police car.

Land Rover driver reverse rams police car. | Leicestershire Police